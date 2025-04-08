Brook named new England's white-ball captain

[ Source: Reuters ]

England batter Harry Brook has been appointed the country’s white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down after their group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” Brook, 26, said in a statement. “I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

His first outing as permanent captain will come in three home T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies at the end of May.

Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs, while he has made 44 T20 appearances and was part of the team that won T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

While there was talk of England’s test captain Ben Stokes being chosen for the role, Brook was the logical choice to allow Stokes to focus on his fitness and Ashes series later this year.

“I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected,” England men’s managing director Rob Key said in a statement.

