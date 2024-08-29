Ba Provincial leverage cricket competition for growth

The Ba Provincial Freebird Institute team is looking forward to participating in more tournaments hosted by Cricket Fiji in the future.

The side, currently participating in the Fiji Secondary School National Men’s Under-19 Cricket Tournament, has fielded its first-ever team in a cricket tournament.

Team official Samuela Saukuru says that despite the challenges, the competition has piqued their interest, and they cannot wait to return next year and in the years to come.

“For us, if this is an annual event or if it’s only for term 3 or even during Easter, the school stands ready to come and participate in Fiji Cricket competitions so that our children from the Western Division can also showcase their talents and that they have the potential to represent the country in overseas tournaments to market this game.”



Samuela Saukuru

He adds that they are grateful to Cricket Fiji for including them in this tournament.

The side suffered a 108-run loss to Suva Grammar School this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the competition’s semi-final will begin at 8 a.m. tomorrow at Albert Park in Suva.