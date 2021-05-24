Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.

That's come back a LONG way! Starc starts with a seed to Stokes!

Their final four wickets fell in the space of 16 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.

Who's writing Scott Boland's script!? The England captain snicks off and Boland has four!

The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.