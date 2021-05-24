Home

Cricket

Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne

| @BBCWorld
December 28, 2021 12:16 pm
[Source: Sporting News]

England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.

Their final four wickets fell in the space of 16 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.

The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.

