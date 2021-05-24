Cricket
Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne
December 28, 2021 12:16 pm
[Source: Sporting News]
England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.
That’s come back a LONG way!
Starc starts with a seed to Stokes! #OhWhatAFeeling#Ashes | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/ghDzixjYnEArticle continues after advertisement
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2021
Their final four wickets fell in the space of 16 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.
Who’s writing Scott Boland’s script!? 😱
The England captain snicks off and Boland has four! 🤯 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tjFrwDHLte
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2021
The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.