Australia beats England in first Ashes Test

Australia crushed England’s hope by a nine-wicket defeat on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test.

After the optimism of their third-day fight-back, England meekly lost their last eight wickets for 77 runs in the morning session.

This included the crucial departures of Joe Root for 89 and Dawid Malan on 82.

Malan was Nathan Lyon’s 400th Test wicket, the off-spinner going on to claim 4-91 as England were bowled out for 297.

The home side go 1-0 up in the five-match series and continue their 35-year unbeaten run against England in Brisbane.

England have now lost 10 of their past 11 Tests in Australia and won only one of 10 matches since they beat India in the first Test in February.