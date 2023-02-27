Australia bags sixth T20 World Cup title

[Source: ICC/Twitter]

Australia cruised to its sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run win over South Africa in Cape Town.

The Aussies reached 156-6 with Beth Mooney striking a sublime unbeaten 74.

In reply, South Africa put up a spirited fight but after a slow start, struggled to cope with the class of Australia’s bowlers and totaled 137-6.

It is Australia’s third T20 title in a row, and the sixth time in seven editions they have won the tournament.

It is also the first time in history that a South African team reached a cricket World Cup final in any format.