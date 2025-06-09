Cricket Fiji steps up preparation for World Cup Qualifiers

With the Men’s World Cup Qualifiers just around the corner, Cricket Fiji is wasting no time in lifting up preparations.

Chief Executive officer Sitiveni Rokoro states they will be sending two of their promising and upcoming players to participate in a major tournament called the Multicultural Cup in Australia later this month.

He said this tournament should provide these players with valuable game time and learnings, that will be very beneficial for preparations for the qualifiers.

“We will be sending two players down to Canberra to play in a multicultural cup that will be played in Canberra. So we are sending two players down to Canberra to play and just to get a feel of playing on the turf because we don’t have a turf here in Fiji, this is a synthetic pitch. Just to get a feel of playing on the turf before they move to play in Japan in the World Cup qualifying in May.”

He also mentions that their men’s extended squad had recently had a fitness test to gauge their player’s overall fitness, before drawing up their preparation plan leading to the qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be held in Japan on May.

