Tewa creates history for Nakasi High

Waisake Tewa of Nakasi High school burnt the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium in the senior boys 800m final.

The Lomaiviti man is the first athlete to ever win gold in the history of Nakasi High School’s participation in the Cokes.

The 19-year-old had to juggle between mid-year exam studies and training and struggled to find a balance.

He was shocked after coming in fourth in the 400m final yesterday and was challenged by his coach to focus on the next race.

Tewa remembers his family back in Saqani, Vanua Levu and dedicates the gold medal win to them.