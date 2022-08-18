Reddy wants a spot in Team Fiji

A jack of all trade, Reddy who is also a Nadi football player, and was always a middle distance runner, taking part in the 800m, but this year took it upon himself to try out a new event.

First timer, Korovuto College long distance Runner Vishant Reddy has set his sights on the 2023 Pacific Games.

Reddy who was the favourite to win the Intermediate Boys 1500metre at the Coca Cola Games didn’t disappoint after scooping gold today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

He says if given a chance to represent Fiji in athletics he will take it.

“For me I will take both seriously because I excel in both. Today I know athletics is also important for me, cause I got this opportunity I have to take it. If I get a chance to represent Fiji in the SPG I will take.”

Reddy clocked a time of 4 minutes 17 seconds in the 1500 final.

Reddy will also take part in the Inter Boys 800metres heats tomorrow.