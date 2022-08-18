QVS, Naitasiri Secondary maintain lead

In the unofficial medal tally, the Matavatucou boys have bagged 2 gold and 1 silver to top the boy's division.
Queen Victoria School and Naitasiri Secondary School maintain their lead in Day 1 of the 2022 Coca-Cola Games in Suva.
In second place is Marist Brothers High School with 1 gold and 1 silver, and Korovuto College from Nadi is in third place with 1 gold medal.
Naitasiri Secondary School scooped 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze, topping the girl’s division.
Jasper Williams High School and Holy Cross College are tied in second place with 1 gold and 1 silver, while Saint Joseph Secondary School is in third with 1 gold and 1 bronze.
Coca Cola Games Medal Tally
|School
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|BOYS Division
|QVS
|2
|1
|0
|3
|MBHS
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Korovuto College
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Girls Division
|Naitasiri Secondary
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jasper Williams
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Saint Joseph
|1
|1
|2
