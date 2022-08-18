Games a symbol of Fijian resilience

Opening the largest secondary school meet in the country, Education Minister Premila Kumar says Fiji's high vaccination rate is the reason students can enjoy this sporting activity.

The three-day Fiji Finals which has started today will show the true meaning of the resilient Fijian spirit, united to support students in athletic development.

“Through the leadership and vision of our Prime Minister our vaccination strategy enabled us to keep our people safe and ultimately we can now host events such as this which we all know are integral to the growth of our young people.”

Kumar says sports has been a critical component of Fiji’s education system as it is an essential platform for character development.

The Minister while wishing athletes the best for the 2022 Fiji Finals also encouraged athletes on the need for good sportsmanship for the next two days.