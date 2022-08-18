Funahashi tears up the script

Hina Funahashi

Japanese national Hina Funahashi was the darling of the early races at the Coca-Cola Games this morning.

The Jasper Williams High School student won the senior girls 1500 metres gold medal, beating national rep, Vilimaina Naituku.

Funahashi ran long distance in Japan and came to Fiji earlier this year to start school in form five and as part of her English learning experience.

The excited winner had this to say about her school and teachers.

“Thank you for the support and thank you for accepting me. Thank you so much for teaching me how to train.”

Naituku who was eyed to win gold had to settle for second place as she couldn’t catch up to Funahashi who powered through the last 50m.

Adi Ama Masau of Saint Joseph Secondary School came in at third place.

Coca Cola Games Medal Tally