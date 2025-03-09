Chiefs reflect on costly mistakes

The Chiefs know they let this one slip.

A strong first-half performance gave them the upper hand, but in the second half, mistakes piled up, and the Fijian Drua capitalized.

Head coach Clayton McMillan pinpointed the team’s decision-making as a key issue, particularly their tendency to play too much rugby in the middle of the field, which led to costly turnovers.

“We played too much in the middle of the field, which affected our positioning and pressure application. When you turn the ball over too often in those areas, you give the opposition opportunities, and the Drua made us pay.”

The Chiefs also struggled with their set-piece, an area McMillan admitted wasn’t up to standard.

Their lineout misfired at crucial moments, and an inconsistent kicking game allowed the Drua to gain territory and momentum.

Despite leading 12-6 at halftime, they were outplayed in the final 40 minutes, with the Drua finishing strongly to secure a 28-24 win.

With the Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the season now over, McMillan’s side will look to quickly regroup before facing a tough challenge against the Blues next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now shift their focus to facing the Brumbies next weekend in Canberra for round 5 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

