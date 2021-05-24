Chiefs go down to the Brumbies

Chiefs were outclassed in a 38-28 win against the Brumbies in a crucial encounter in Hamilton last night.

It may have been four tries apiece, but the Brumbies were in control for the majority, despite being made to make 80 more tackles than the hosts.

Having knocked over three Kiwi teams, the Chiefs are the latest victims and the Brumbies look set to give a good run in the coming rounds.

In other Super Rugby matches, Warratahs edged Moana Pasifika 26-20 and Crusaders thrashed Western Force 53-15.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will meet Hurricanes at 3.35pm this afternoon.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.