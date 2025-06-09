Cakacaka wins Vulaga Camakau Canoe Race a second time

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/FACEBOOK]

More than a decade after his first triumph, Adoni Cakacaka once again finished first in the Vulaga Camakau Canoe Race that was held on Vulaga Island in the Lau Group over the weekend.

The traditional race, last staged in 2011, made a long-awaited return after 15 years.

Cakacaka said he was thrilled to be part of the event’s revival, highlighting its importance in preserving and passing on traditional canoe-sailing knowledge.

“My participation here today is not new to me; I also took part in the last race. I’m also thankful for having the event here at Muanaicake and Muanaira. I am not new to the place, and I am familiar with the wind.”

However, he admitted that securing victory was no easy feat, praising the skill and competitiveness of his fellow racers on the water.

