Business house increases women participation in Va'a

[Source: Fiji Outrigger/ Facebook]

The Fiji Va’a Federation is eager to increase female participation and hopes to attract more women from business house competitions that they host.

Fiji Va’a participant Selita Koroi believes that hosting business house tournaments is an effective way to increase women’s participation in the sport.

Koroi explains that their strategy is to encourage each club to pull two to three women actively involved in the sport following the business house tournaments.

“There is a lot of women. Also in the business house, Bula Outsourcing was part of our business house in the last Regatta and our goal is to at least get two or three from each business house for each club, it’s a big win for the club. That’s how we are reaching out and increasing our membership.”

Koroi and six other women are currently in Samoa competing at the Va’a World Distance Championships 2023 in the Masters category.

Following this event, 13 men and 13 women will be chosen to represent Fiji at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.