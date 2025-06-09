Bula FC v South Island United postponed

[Source: Supplied]

The OFC Pro League match between Extra Supermarket Bula FC and South Island United has been postponed after adverse weather conditions rendered the playing surface unfit at North Harbour Stadium.

Match officials conducted a pitch inspection earlier today and determined the field was unplayable, leading to the decision to call off the fixture in the interest of player safety.

Organizers have confirmed the match will be rescheduled to a later date in the competition. Meanwhile, the second match of the day at North Harbour Stadium, featuring Auckland FC against Vanuatu United FC, is still scheduled to proceed as planned, with kick-off set for 6PM.

Article continues after advertisement

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.