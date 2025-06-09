Bula FC take positives into South Island clash

Extra Supermarket Bula FC have taken positives from their opening match in the inaugural OFC Pro League, as they turn their attention to today’s clash against South Island United following a 2–2 draw with Vanuatu United.

Despite conceding a late equalizer in their first-ever professional outing, the Fiji-based side showed encouraging signs in both structure and cohesion, remaining unbeaten after their opening fixture.

The result has given the coaching staff confidence that the foundations laid in preseason are translating onto the pitch, even as the squad continues to build match fitness.

Head coach Stephen Auvray said the performance confirmed much of the work done behind the scenes, particularly in the team’s organization at both ends of the field.

“At least the last game, we showed that there was a lot of work that was done. The players, even if they are not ready to keep up for a full 90 minutes, showed that for our first game, 70 to 75 minutes, we could do it.”

He added that the team’s structure stood out, catching many observers by surprise.

“I believe that everybody was pleasantly surprised by a defensive and offensive structure, that the players know what they are doing. They can do it together as a team. There’s a collective awareness.”

While the late concession denied Bula FC a winning start, Auvray said the overall outcome was still reassuring.

Bula FC will look to build on that momentum when they return to action today against South Island United at 2pm, as they continue their historic first campaign in Oceania’s new professional league.

