Zhang knocks out Wilder in round five

[Source: SB Nation]

Zhilei Zhang secured a victory over Deontay Wilder in the fifth round, ending the match and solidifying Queensberry’s dominance over Matchroom in today’s 5v5 event in Riyadh.

Queensberry fighters triumphed in all bouts, resulting in a resounding 10-0 score in their favor.

Zhang, with a record of 27-2-1 and 22 knockouts, faced Wilder, boasting a record of 43-4-1 with 42 knockouts.

The fighters displayed caution in the initial rounds, with Wilder unleashing right hands in the fifth round.

However, Zhang landed a decisive right hook on Wilder, causing him to stagger.

Subsequently, Zhang pursued Wilder and delivered another blow, ultimately knocking Wilder to the canvas.

Although Wilder rose to his feet, the fight was halted at 1:51 of the fifth round.

This defeat may mark the conclusion of Wilder’s career, as previously suggested if he faced another loss in this match.