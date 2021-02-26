Unification fight confirmed for Fury and Joshua says promoter

WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA titles holder Anthony Joshua will put everything on the line in their fight.

However, details about the much anticipated event will be revealed later.

Speaking to BBC Sport, promoter Bob Arum says both fighters have agreed to a world title unification fight.

After Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, his promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight could be sorted in two days.

Fury’s promoter Arum said that “all the points” have now been agreed.

No date or venue has been confirmed, and Arum’s update comes just a week after Fury himself said the bout was no closer to being arranged.

Fury said the pandemic and logistics were to blame for the delay.

[Source:BBC Sport]