Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Boxing

Unification fight confirmed for Fury and Joshua says promoter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 4, 2021 4:40 am
[Source:BBC Sport]

WBC champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA titles holder Anthony Joshua will put everything on the line in their fight.

However, details about the much anticipated event will be revealed later.

Speaking to BBC Sport, promoter Bob Arum says both fighters have agreed to a world title unification fight.

Article continues after advertisement

After Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, his promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight could be sorted in two days.

Fury’s promoter Arum said that “all the points” have now been agreed.

No date or venue has been confirmed, and Arum’s update comes just a week after Fury himself said the bout was no closer to being arranged.

Fury said the pandemic and logistics were to blame for the delay.

[Source:BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.