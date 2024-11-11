Ubayd Haider passes away

Fiji’s featherweight boxer Ubayd Haider, formally known as Nathan Singh, tragically passed away at age 25 on Sunday night at Lautoka Hospital.

Haider was hospitalized after being knocked out in the ninth round by Australia-based Runqi Zhou during the South Pacific Promotion’s IBO Asia Pacific Featherweight Title fight at Nadi’s King Charles Park in October.

Following the fight, he collapsed in the locker room and was admitted in critical condition, where he was placed in an induced coma.