Topuria stuns Holloway to retain UFC title

Ilia Topuria celebrated with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos following his win [Source: BBC]

Ilia Topuria stunned Max Holloway to retain the UFC featherweight title at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi – inflicting the first knockout defeat of the American’s glittering career.

Spain’s Topuria rocked former champion Holloway in the third round before ending the fight with a thudding left hook.

Topuria’s win follows his knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February, cementing the 27-year-old as the man of the moment and the future of the division.

“To beat a legend like Max Holloway, I can’t believe it you know, he inspired me so much in my career,” said Topuria.

“He’s been a great example for the generation. I represent the new generation.”

Topuria was making the first defence of his belt after shocking Volkanovski eight months ago, ending the Australian’s four-year title reign.

It has been a rapid rise for Topuria in the UFC, finishing five of seven opponents since his 2020 debut before this contest, but in Holloway he was facing one of the most decorated athletes in UFC history.

Holloway is a former featherweight champion, reigning for two years from 2017, and holds multiple records in the division, including the most victories (20), finishes (11) and longest win streak (13).

Holloway’s knockout of Justin Gaethje in April went viral after he pointed to the floor and invited his fellow American to stand and swing, and Topuria had promised to repeat the gesture at the beginning of their bout in Abu Dhabi.

Cheered on by Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos at octagon-side, Topuria followed through on his promise but Holloway declined, choosing to start the contest in conventional fashion.

Topuria applied the early pressure with Holloway backing up to avoid any damaging shots.

The Spaniard then landed the first takedown, before attacking with leg kicks when the fight returned to the feet.

Holloway responded as he settled into his range, landing jabs and quick left-right combinations to keep Topuria at bay.

With both fighters finding success – Topuria with a stinging left hook and Holloway with a counter right – the crowd roared as the fight entered the third round.

After Holloway landed two kicks, drawing a finger gesture in response from Topuria, the Spaniard delivered the defining moment of the bout.

In Holloway’s 30-fight career, he has hardly been wobbled, but a crushing right hand from Topuria resulted in the American staggering backwards in shock.

With Holloway hurt, Topuria went on the attack before knocking him out for the first time with a perfect left hook.

Topuria celebrated by pretending to drink a cup of tea, before climbing out of the octagon to celebrate with Ramos.