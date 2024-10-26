Tongotongo too strong for Singh

Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo [left] knocked out Sebastian Singh in the 7th round

Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo proved too strong for Sebastian Singh after sending him to the canvas in the seventh round, winning the Asia Pacific IBO Super Cruiserweight title in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event.

Singh started the fight well in the first three rounds, sending some powerful shots Tonotongo’s way.

However, Tongotongo showcased some impressive resilience throughout the bout, countering almost all of Singh’s attacks.

Article continues after advertisement

By the seventh round, Tongotongo had Singh wobbling just seconds into the round, and was able to send him to the canvas after a series of powerful jabs.

Despite the loss, fans and spectators at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi were vocal in their support for Singh.