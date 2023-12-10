Todd developing junior boxers

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is building up a base of junior and youth fighters for regional and international competitions.

Coach Cam Todd, who recently returned from a successful stint at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands says he was impressed by the effort shown by young fighters over the past two days at the Captain Stanley Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.

Todd invited members of four junior clubs from New Zealand to participate in a two-day bouts with local fighters and says the experience will pay off in the long run for our local youngsters.

“I’ve very excited. The reason I arranged this was to start developing our junior and youth boxers, who are the future for amateur boxing. So we had a selection from New Zealand, different levels, different weights, different ages, to test our young boxers and also for me, I can select a junior and youth squad. We can then start building them up for next year so at the moment I’m really excited as we’ve got a lot of potential, our young team is doing really well but it’s good for them to see what international calibre boxing is like.”



Coach Cam Todd

Todd says a similar invitational competition will be held in March next year, but with a squad from Australia.

He says the local junior fighters can only get with more exposure to international boxers.