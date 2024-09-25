Singh brothers vying for international title

[Source: Sebastian Singh / Instagram]

Next month’s South Pacific Boxing Promotion event will hold special significance for two brothers who are both vying for international titles.

Fiji’s Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh expressed that reaching this milestone alongside his brother, Ubayd Haider, is a remarkable achievement.

Sebastian will face Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo for the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title, while his brother, Ubayd Haider, will compete against China’s Runqi Zhou for the IDO Asia Pacific Featherweight title.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized that the strong bond he shares with his brother has been instrumental in their boxing journeys, and he takes pride in their progress.

Sebastian noted that they are now at a stage in their careers where they learn from each other, further strengthening their connection both in and out of the ring.

“It’s a blessing. At the end of the day for me, boxing has always been a family affair. And to be honest to have such a big international fight like this, fighting for an international title with my brother, it’s such a blessing.”

The duo is not the only pair of brothers in the program, as Winston Hill and Jonathan Hill will also be featuring in the event.

The event will be held at the King Charles Park in Nadi on October 26th.