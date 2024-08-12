Ser hopeful for a rematch with Hill

Fijian boxer Winston Hill (left), Ni-Vanuatu boxing champion Roy Ser

Ni-Vanuatu boxing champion, Roy Ser is determined to return to Fiji for a rematch with Winston Hill.

Ser was defeated by Hill in the third round at the South Pacific Boxing promotions in Labasa over the weekend.

He has also praised the friendly North, stating that the community was very warm and kind toward him.

“I love Labasa, the people are friendly and kind which is very positive. My I want to come back to Fiji and fight Winston Hill again”.



Ser insists that when the rematch happens, he wants it to take place in Labasa, confident that the outcome will be different next time.