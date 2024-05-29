Saratibau still a work in progress: Todd

Amini Saratibau (middle) [Source: Supplied]

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd believes Paris Olympic hopeful, Amini Saratibau is a year or two away from being in his best form.

This comes as Saratibau prepares for his third bout in the Olympic Qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand tonight.

Todd says it has been a spectacle to witness the former Tilak High School student grow in both his skills and boxing prowess.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though he is known for his power punching, it’s nice to win a bout using his boxing skills. We have both worked really hard over the last year in tidying that up and he is probably a year or two from being at his very best so for him to perform so well is really exciting over here.”



Amini Saratibau [Source: Supplied]

Saratibau takes on an opponent from the Dominican Republic in his third bout later today.



[Source: Supplied]

19-year-old Jasmine Daunakamakama will also feature in her first bout today against an opponent from Vietnam.