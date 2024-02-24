RFMF hosts Royal Navy boxers

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces hosted a 26-member British Royal Navy amateur boxing team in a meet at Tuvasu Hall in Nabua yesterday.

The event was sanctioned by the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association ten bouts in different weight categories.

The event ended in an even split with both teams winning five bouts each.

Lieutenant Commander Graham Blick

British Royal Navy manager and referee Lieutenant Commander Graham Blick says 26 men and women elite boxers have made the trip to Fiji, looking to expand their skills set in the ring.

“We’re here until March 3rd. We’re training twice a day, you’ll see us at Albert Park and then to National Gym in the afternoon. We will do some sparring with some local clubs and boxers and then we will be competing again next Friday against the national team.”



Cam Todd

National amateur coach Cam Todd exposing our local boxers to those from overseas will help their development in the sport.

“Some of their members are in the Great Britain team so they are very experienced but they’ve also brought some newer boxers. It is definitely good for us as it will test our teams.”

The Royal Navy team will take on the Fiji Selection in another FABA-sanctioned event next Friday in Suva.