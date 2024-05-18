Ratumaikoro out to make statement

aula Ratumaikoro [File Photo]

Fiji boxer Paula Ratumaikoro is looking forward to a great night of boxing and will also be out to make a statement against Ra boxer Apisai Naciqa when they face off in the lightweight category at the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Nadi this afternoon.

Ratumaikoro understands it’s no easy feat fighting for the title but adds he has done the much-needed preparation to counter his opponent.

He says this fight will demand his undivided attention and he is prepared to go the extra mile for a win.

Ratumaikoro says he is grateful for the opportunity to fight in this promotion.

The promotion begins at 4pm at Prince Charles Park, featuring eight supporting bouts before the headline fight between Fiji’s middleweight champion Winston Hill and Australia’s Jyl Wright for the IBO Asia Pacific title.