Organizing the event was a challenge says Chand

[Source: Fredy Chand / Facebook]

Despite the countless challenges faced over the past few months, boxing promoter Freddy Chand is adamant about bringing one of the country’s biggest boxing events to Nadi this weekend.

With the South Pacific Boxing promotion event set for Saturday, Chand says the process of organizing such an event has not been an easy task.

Chand has been able to bring in three international title fights, which will feature three of the best boxers in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the past few months of planning and organizing boxers locally and internationally have been a challenge.

“How much pressure the promoters have, especially for the last seven days we’ve been working around the clock. All the thanks to our partners overseas for organizing this and helping us as well.”

Looking back at all the work he has put into organizing the event, Chand is adamant this will be one of the biggest boxing events in the country.

The event will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday and will start at 3 pm.