[Source: FIBA.Basketball]

Four national women’s basketball reps are in Gold Coast, Australia for the inaugural FIBA 3×3 High Performance Camp.

It’s a new initiative of FIBA Oceania and the camp is aligned with one of FIBA’s strategic pillars, “Women in Basketball”.

The players include Estelle Kainamoli, Camari Ravai, Ranadi Koroi and Moana Liebregts.

Also part of the camp are coach Sera Vugakoto and referee Ella Koroi.

According to Pacific Games silver medalist, Kainamoli, the camp has been a great experience so far, and she’s learned so much even outside of basketball.

She says the different training involving scientific and modern methods opened her eyes to how she can improve herself and the whole team.

The camp also includes representatives from 15 national federations from the Pacific region.

Kainamoli says it’s been a lot of fun, training with some of the people she competed with last year.