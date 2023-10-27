Naidu determined to defend title

Ronald Naidu

“Fiji’s boxing scene is poised for an explosion of excitement as the highly-anticipated clash between welterweight champion Ronald Naidu and the seasoned Jese Ravudi looms on the horizon, set to take place during the Tuwai Boxing Promotions in Nadi.

Following an impressive victory over Australian contender Hunter Ioane, Naidu is determined to defend his hard-earned title against the relentless challenge posed by Ravudi.

Naidu asserts that Ravudi is now fighting in his weight class, and he will do everything in his power to retain Fiji’s welterweight title.

“Before I used to go on his weight to 69Kg which I’m not to his weight now his coming to my weight well it’s going to be a different story and it’s going to be early stoppage.”

According to Naidu, the upcoming fight is not just a battle for supremacy but also an opportunity for them to settle their previous scores, as they each have secured a victory against the other.

The Mulomulo-based boxer from Nadi currently holds a record of 12 wins and 8 losses, while Naitasiri’s Ravudi boasts 16 wins and five losses.

Alan Andrews, Director of Operations for Tuwai Boxing Promotions, assures fans of this captivating sport that they can expect nothing less than a thrilling display, as they have assembled a series of compelling matchups.

The bouts will take place at Prince Charles Park next Saturday.