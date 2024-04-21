Garcia misses weight for Haney fight

Devin Haney (left) and Ryan Garcia met six times as amateurs with three wins apiece [Source: BBC Sports]

American boxer Ryan Garcia weighed 3.2 pounds over the 10 stone limit for this afternoon’s light-welterweight contest against WBC champion Devin Haney in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight at the Barclays Center will go ahead after Garcia’s team agreed to compensate world champion Haney.

But Garcia will not be eligible to win Haney’s title.

Two-weight world champion Haney has won all 31 pro bouts and is widely considered one of boxing’s pound-for-pound stars.

Garcia boasts 24 wins with one defeat – a stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis in April last year.