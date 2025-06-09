Koroitukana ready for World Championship debut

Semi Koroitukana

After picking up the boxing gloves just a year ago, 19-year-old Semi Koroitukana is already competing at the highest level of international boxing.

The Year 11 student at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is part of Fiji’s Amateur Boxing team preparing to compete at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Championship in England.

Originally from Qeleni village in Taveuni, with maternal links to Namosi, Koroitukana is the youngest member of the national boxing squad heading to the championship.

Like many young Fijian teenagers, Koroitukana grew up playing rugby but was also a keen fan of boxing, often watching international bouts.

“For this championship, I just want to do my best from my last international tournament in Australia. I had learned a lot of things from there, and I just want to do better at this championship.”

He gave boxing a try last year and quickly showed a natural talent for the sport.

Koroitukana is set to face Mousa Ahlawswaw of Saudi Arabia at the M&S Arena in Liverpool tomorrow at 9 pm.

Fans can catch the fight live on FBC Sports.

