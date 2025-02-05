Khan assures uncompromised boxer safety

Health and safety are a top priority for boxers at this month’s Blue Water Boxing promotion event.

After last year’s issues with drug tests, promoter Samir Khan has taken extra measures to ensure that such problems are not repeated.

Khan confirmed that all necessary medical tests have been completed before the event, and additional tests will be conducted after the fights.

“This is the bread and butter for the boxers, so ensuring their safety is our top concern. We will also strictly follow the BCF rules and regulations.”

Blue Water Boxing has become a staple on the local sporting calendar, and with these improved safety measures, the event promises not only exciting matchups but also a secure environment for all participants.

The event will take place on the 22nd of this month at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.