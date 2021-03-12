Kauyaca beats Naliva, drama during Naidu and Singh bout

Cruiserweight champion Alivereti Kauyaca defeated Light Heavyweight champion Savenaca Naliva during the main bout of the South Pacific Boxing Promotions.

In front of a packed crowd at Prince Charles Park, the Bukuya boxer won by a split decision to maintain his unbeaten record of 6 wins.

26-year-old Kauyaca dubbed as the “Fiji Mike Tyson” because of his power punches, showed just that as he dropped 34 year old Naliva in the second round during their 10×3 contest.

However Naliva also displayed why he’s one of the best as he put up a good fight hurting Kauyaca’s left eye.

The bout lived up to the expectations of the fans as both boxers showcased their skills.

In the main supporting bout, Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu won by a controversial Technical Knockout over Nathan “The Hornet” Singh.

It was in the 10th round that Naidu stopped Singh, dropping him to the canvas.

However Singh’s corner claimed the referee stopped the fight abruptly as their boxer wasn’t given a standing count.

Nathan’s older brother Sebastian Singh had to be escorted out by Police after he used vulgar language towards the Fiji Boxing Commission.

Police also had to intervene as Ronald Naidu’s trainer Francis Shane got into an altercation with Fiji’s Heavyweight champion James Singh.

Around five officers had to restrain Singh as the heated argument continued with Shane.

Meanwhile in the other bouts, Jese Ravudi beat Abhay Chand on points, Sebastian Singh and Ratu Rakuro fought to a draw, Nepote Dawadawa beat Filimoni Naliva, James Singh won by TKO over Vilimoni Taganikoro, Benjamin Joseph beat Ritesh Goundar and Mikaele Gonerara knocked out Safroz Ali.