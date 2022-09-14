Joshua accepts Fury’s terms

[Source: Supplied]

Anthony Joshua has accepted WBC champion Tyson Fury’s terms for an all-British heavyweight fight on December 3rd.

His management says Joshua is awaiting a response from Team Fury.

The 32-year-old was sent an offer by Team Fury, suggesting a 60-40 purse split to the champion and a December fight date.

Article continues after advertisement

The fight was agreed on Saturday but the announcement was delayed because of the death of the Queen.

Initial terms have been agreed but Joshua is yet to sign a contract.