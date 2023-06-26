I'll be there to have fun: Kwadjo

Boxer Joseph Kwadjo (right).

Boxer Joseph Kwadjo is not expecting much from his rematch with Isikeli Senidoko.

The Ghanaian says he’ll be in the ring to have a good time.

Kwadjo says he’s done the hard yards he’s now looking forward to game day to determine who the true champion is for the second time.

Article continues after advertisement

“The hard work we’ve done it in the gym so just go to the ring and give the fans what they want to see and yes we’ll let them enjoy not like some other people who will be fighting. We are the boxers we will be in the ring, we are the ones fighting not the supporters.”



Boxer Joseph Kwadjo.

Kwadjo adds his coaches have been extremely helpful in his preparations for the rematch.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in their first Cruiserweight bout in March after the referee stopped the fight in the second round, and declared Kwadjo the winner.

The Lewis Hill Promotions will feature Kwadjo and Senidoko on the 15th of next month.