Hill loses by technical knockout

[Source: The Sports News Australia/Facebook]

Winston Hill suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career after being defeated by Australia’s Ben Mahoney in the IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight Title bout this evening.

Hill was stopped in the sixth round following a barrage of heavy punches, with the referee stepping in to halt the fight.

With this victory, Mahoney improves his record to 16 wins, nine of which have come by knockout.

Winston Hill (left), Ben Mahoney (right) [Source: Australian Boxing Central/Facebook]

Despite the defeat, Hill remains proud of his performance, having gone the full six rounds with one of the best boxers in Australia’s super welterweight division.

