Hill aims for knockout

Jonathan Hill

Jonathan Hill, the older brother of Winston Hill, is focused on achieving a knockout in his upcoming fight against Labasa’s Rupeni Rokovatu.

Hill, who trains alongside his brother, is committed to delivering a strong performance in the upcoming South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Labasa.

He mentions that practising with his younger brother streamlines his training process.

Despite his knockout aspirations, Hill is also aiming to improve his rankings in the hopes of securing additional fights down the line.

“I’m approaching it with a knockout in plan. Yes, I plan to knock the fella out and get my ranking higher, so I can hopefully fight for the title on my next fight.”

The Promotion will be held on the 10th of August at Subrail Park in Labasa.