Fury ordered to face Wilder

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time.

This has cast doubts over a proposed August super-fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Fury won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw.

The pair were due to fight again but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted Fury to seek an alternative.

On Monday a US judge ruled in mediation that Wilder has a right to face Fury for a third time before 15 September.

Wilder’s team had long argued their fighter had a contractual right to a third fight with Fury.

But after delays caused by the pandemic led to a proposed July 2020 contest being postponed, Wilder’s team then sought to move the bout into 2021.