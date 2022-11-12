Fijian Prince hungry for more

Nathan Singh against New Zealand boxer Robert Lale [Photo: Supplied]

After recording a win in his first overseas fight, Nathan Singh is now hungry for more.

Dubbed ‘The Fijian Prince’, Singh won by technical knockout last weekend against New Zealand boxer Robert Lale in Sydney.

Singh is aiming for another win in the bag next month in Australia.

The 23-year-old says he is keen on putting up another top performance against an overseas boxer.

“So far Fiji hasn’t seen anything yet from me, that fight didn’t last that long so I wasn’t able to showcase my 100% capability but as I go, I have a good solid team here, I have good sparring partners, and other aspiring world champions.”

Older brother Sebastian Singh also has the fight to focus on the 3rd of next month.

Sebastian says they have been working hard behind the scenes in an effort to put Fiji’s name on the map in professional boxing.

Nathan Singh has another fight on the 9th of December in Melbourne.