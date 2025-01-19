Fiji Boxing Commission responds to #JusticeForHaider campaign

Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan [left] and Sebastian Singh

“#JusticeforHaider’ blame yourself, not the boxing commission.”

These were the words of Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan who called on Ubayd Haider’s brother and boxer Sebastian Singh.

The tragic death of Fijian boxer Ubayd Haider continues to spark debate, with Fiji Boxing Commission Chair Adi Narayan addressing the ongoing #JusticeforHaider campaign.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Narayan called on Haider’s family, particularly his brother, to reflect on their decisions leading up to the incident.

“Don’t blame us, we didn’t kill anybody.” “I see on Facebook that he’s calling for #JusticeforHaider, but the facts must be considered. Ubayd was reportedly unwell and not cleared to fight in Australia. Bringing him to Fiji and not disclosing this information raises serious concerns.”

Narayan argued that the decision to allow Haider to fight despite his medical history, including a concussion, should be scrutinized.

“You’re asking for justice, but you are the one who should be answering that question, Sebastian. The choices made before the fight need to be addressed.”

The case is currently being investigated by a Board of Inquiry.

Initially led by the Fiji Boxing Commission, the investigation has since been taken over by the Ministry of Sports to ensure impartiality and transparency.