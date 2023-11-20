Exciting 2024 for BCF

Boxers in Fiji can expect a promising year ahead as the Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) and Boxing New Zealand strengthen their partnership

According to BCF Chair, Adi Narayan, Fijian boxers will have the opportunity to travel to New Zealand for professional training from coaches and trainers

Narayan describes the discussion as fruitful and is optimistic about the future of the commission and the boxing community.

Narayan credits the Tuwai Boxing Promotion for enabling this discussion.

He highlights that there are more exciting developments to come in the upcoming year.