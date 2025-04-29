Daunakamakana works on aggressiveness

Jasmine Daunakamakama [Photo: Supplied]

With major important international tournaments coming up over the next two years, local boxer Jasmine Daunakamakama is working on perfecting her skills in the ring.

The Lomanikoro, Bau, Tailevu lass returned from a tour in the United States of America with Fiji Amateur Boxing, and is already back in the ring preparing for her next gig.

Daunakamakama says she is currently working on her aggressiveness inside the ring, and is looking forward to their next international tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of tactics, I am working on becoming an aggressive fighter, and also working on protecting my defense. For the mental side, I’m

learning to trust my abilities, and I need to trust m coaches advice.”

Daunakamakama became the first female fighter from Fiji to compete Olympic qualifying event in the sport of boxing, when she participated at the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

She was also nominated for the 2024 Fiji Sports Women of the Year, noting her contributions to the sport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.