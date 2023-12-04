Chand ready for Ratu Rakuro

Frederick Chand

As the fight night draws nearer, Frederick Chand is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for victory.

The 21-year-old from Nadi isn’t letting the naysayers determine his fate on Saturday as he squares up against Ratu Rakuro.

Chand says that the last minute change of his opponent will not hinder his preparations.

He was initially scheduled to fight Junior Mana of Valley road in Sigatoka.

However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, Mana has opted to pull out of the fight.

“I’m fighting Ratu Rakuro. He’s a very creative boxer. I know it’s a last minute changes, but my training camp have been good. I’m going for some big fights. I know he’ll be coming out strong.”

Chand says that he is thrilled and is anticipating a tough encounter.

Meanwhile, Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana is also believed to have been preparing diligently for this bout.

The two will fight in the South Pacific Boxing Promotions on Saturday in Nadi.



[Source: Freddy Chand/Facebook]