Boxing returns to Sigatoka

Boxing fans in Sigatoka can expect some hard-hitting boxing come December as the South Pacific Boxing Promotion has lined up big fights at Lawaqa Park.

This is part of their plans to revive the sport in the country with the stage set for December 12th.

It is expected to be a thriller as it will feature some big names like James ‘The Beast’ Singh taking on Jonasa Kavika in the heavyweight division.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the launch at the Uptown Boxing Gym yesterday, Promoter Freddy Chand says they are expecting a good crowd come match day.

“I think the crowd should be good there is a lot of Sigatoka Boys out there and our champs is there and also James Singh and Jonasa are from there. Six years is a gap where a lot of people from Sigatoka went to watch boxing in Nadi and Ba. It was a bit hard to invest in boxing in Sigatoka.”

In another main bout, Apisai Naciqa will meet Savenaca ‘Lightning’ Naliva for the Light Heavyweight category.

Boxing Sensation Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh will be making a comeback taking on Robin Hazelman in the 6×3 bout.