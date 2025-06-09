Boxing champ Bolatini starts for Nasinu

WBA Women’s Australasia Welterweight boxing champ, Sera Bolatini [file photo]

Newly crowned WBA Women’s Australasia Welterweight boxing champ, Sera Bolatini, will be on the wing for Nasinu when they tackle Jacks Nadi tomorrow in round two of the Marama Cup at Prince Charles Park.

Bolatini created boxing history for Fiji at the Vodafone Arena in the Zeg Kings Promotion last month after becoming the first Fijian woman to win an international boxing title.

The Vuma villager from Ovalau will wear the number 14 jumper for Nasinu which will be captained by Fijiana 7s rep Silika Qalo while Ana Lutunauca is at fullback.

Nadi will have the services of national rep Michelle Seruvatu and experienced reps like Aseri Galo and Merewalesi Rokouono.

The two sides clash at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 11am followed by the Skipper Cup match at 3pm between Nadi and Macuata.

