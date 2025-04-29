BOI completes Haider’s passing investigation

The late Ubayd Haider [left] and Rungi Zhou [right] after their fight

Almost six months following the death of boxer, Ubayd Haider, the Board of Inquiry has completed its investigation, and found that the only safety protocol not followed during the South Pacific Boxing Promotions event was the absence of an onsite ambulance.

This was revealed in parliament today by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Known by many as the “Prince of Fiji”, Haider passed away nine days after losing by technical knockout (TKO) to Australia’s Runqi Zhou in the IBO Asia Pacific featherweight title fight at King Charles Park in Nadi last October.

Saukuru reviewed the Board’s findings and confirmed that all other procedures, from Haider’s pre-fight medical checks to the stoppage of the match, met international standards.

However, the lack of an ambulance at the venue was a critical factor in Haider’s condition worsening.

He was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before he passed away.

“In light of protocols and response, the referee acted according to international standards, stopping the fight under the TKO rule and medical personal attended to Mr Ubaid Haider immediately. However, reports reflect the lack of an onsite ambulance, which delayed critical care.”

Saukuru described Haider’s death as a major loss for the national sports community and said the ministry is committed to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The Board of Inquiry has made several key recommendations which includes stricter medical screenings before fights, especially for high-risk bouts, mandatory brain scans after any knockout or TKO and better training and education for boxing trainers, referees, and medical staff.

