Boston Club excited for Fiji Cup

The Boston Basketball Club, one of the oldest in the country, is happy to have the Basketball Fiji Cup competition back after three years.

Boston coach Jordan Dokonivalu says the Fiji Cup is one of the biggest national club tournaments in the country, and they have always looked forward to competing in it.

Now with the competition back, Dokonivalu says they are eager to once again showcase their talent and compete for top honors.

“We’re excited and we’re looking forward to this competition, everyone’s been waiting for long. Three years has been quite a wait, but everyone is keen to compete.”

He adds that the club has been preparing for the past few months, and is excited to get the competition underway.

The Basketball Fiji Cup will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from the 13th and 15th of this month.

