Bonding over Badminton and "Nasi Lemak"

The Malaysian High Commission, in partnership with the Fiji Badminton Association, hosted a Badminton Breakfast Bash at the Yat Sen Secondary School Hall to promote social interaction and a sense of belonging between the two nations.

His Excellency Nor’Azam Mohd Idrus says this tournament is an exciting celebration of communal activities that foster social interaction and a sense of belonging.

He compared Fijians bonding over “kokoda” and rugby to Malaysians bonding over “nasi lemak” and badminton.

He noted that Malaysia and Fiji share more than just strong historical ties.

“In both Malaysia and Fiji, nothing beats bonding over delicious food and spirited sports. Through my experience as the High Commissioner to Fiji as well as during my earlier stint as chargé de’affaires from 2009-2014, I have observed that Malaysia and Fiji share more than just strong historical ties.”

He adds that this is a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy a taste of Malaysian delicacies after a good game of badminton.

Meanwhile, Badminton Fiji’s Vice President, Steven Low says he hopes this tournament will become an annual event to continue fostering the bond between the nations and to introduce more people to the sport.